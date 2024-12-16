Notes on Drew McIntyre, Brodie Lee, Josh Alexander, and Jade Chung

– Drew McIntyre took a jab at Kraven the Hunter, stating, “Unlike Kraven the Hunter, I won’t absolutely suck,” implying confidence in his own performance compared to the film.

Unlike Kraven the Hunter I won’t absolutely suck pic.twitter.com/3RR3JPwqim — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 16, 2024

– Josh Alexander reacts to his wife, Jade Chung’s, departure from TNA Wrestling.

I’m a very lucky man to have someone who shares & understands this passion for pro wrestling. My @JadeChung11 busted her ass these past couple years taking on a new role as the TNA ring announcer. She embodied everything I think of when we talk about why the locker room is such… pic.twitter.com/Z6Fpg1eVMs — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) December 16, 2024

– Happy birthday to the late Brodie Lee…

Remembering the greatest TNT Champion, "The Exalted One". Happy Birthday to Mr. Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/LcwQXs3YcO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2024

Happy birthday baby. We’re making cheesecake tonight. I also got the stuff from Trader Joe’s you loved (I know, it’s not like I needed an excuse to stop there) I miss you all the time. You’d be amazed at the men Brodie and Nolan are becoming. Brodie looks exactly like you.… pic.twitter.com/x0lZtM5wBP — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 16, 2024

