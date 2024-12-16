Notes on Drew McIntyre, Brodie Lee, Josh Alexander, and Jade Chung

Dec 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Drew McIntyre took a jab at Kraven the Hunter, stating, “Unlike Kraven the Hunter, I won’t absolutely suck,” implying confidence in his own performance compared to the film.

Josh Alexander reacts to his wife, Jade Chung’s, departure from TNA Wrestling.

– Happy birthday to the late Brodie Lee…

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Goldie Collins

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal