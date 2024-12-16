Notes on Drew McIntyre, Brodie Lee, Josh Alexander, and Jade Chung
– Drew McIntyre took a jab at Kraven the Hunter, stating, “Unlike Kraven the Hunter, I won’t absolutely suck,” implying confidence in his own performance compared to the film.
Unlike Kraven the Hunter I won't absolutely suck
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 16, 2024
– Josh Alexander reacts to his wife, Jade Chung’s, departure from TNA Wrestling.
I’m a very lucky man to have someone who shares & understands this passion for pro wrestling.
My @JadeChung11 busted her ass these past couple years taking on a new role as the TNA ring announcer. She embodied everything I think of when we talk about why the locker room is such…
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) December 16, 2024
– Happy birthday to the late Brodie Lee…
Remembering the greatest TNT Champion, "The Exalted One".
Happy Birthday to Mr. Brodie Lee
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2024
Happy birthday baby.
We’re making cheesecake tonight. I also got the stuff from Trader Joe’s you loved (I know, it’s not like I needed an excuse to stop there)
I miss you all the time.
You’d be amazed at the men Brodie and Nolan are becoming.
Brodie looks exactly like you.…
— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 16, 2024