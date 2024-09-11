Notes on Drew McIntyre, Swerve Strickland, Shawn Michaels, and more

– Drew McIntyre sends a message to the person who made the bracelet.

All this bitching and moaning and crying, no wonder CM Punk is your hero https://t.co/e7ot0e8cu9 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 10, 2024

– Shawn Michaels says Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be on NXT on October 1.

– According to the PWI 2024 rankings, Prince Nana has achieved the number one spot for Managers, while Swerve Strickland has earned the second rank among wrestlers, with Prince Nana topping the management list.

