Linda McMahon donated over $21 million to Donald Trump’s campaign

A report on CNN.COM states that Linda McMahon, the soon-to-be Secretary of Education under President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet, was the largest donor to Trump among his cabinet picks and his second most-generous donor.

The person who pumped the most money into Trump’s 2024 campaign was Elon Musk, but Musk does not form part of the cabinet. The former WWE President and CEO donated a total of $21.2 million, most of which went to Make American Great Again, Inc., the super PAC that spent heavily on advertising to aid his campaign.

In comparison, Elon Musk donated over $262 million to pro-Trump super PACs. After McMahon’s $21.2 million in donations, the closest cabinet member with the most donations is Howard Lutnick with a total of $9.4 million. He will be the Secretary of Commerce, a position which was originally thought it was going to McMahon.

McMahon served as the Administrator of the SBA in Trump’s first presidency and then transitioned to run organizations to help him get re-elected into office. She, along with Lutnick, headed up the transition team after Trump won the election.

Apart from being a confidant of Trump, McMahon is also a long-time friend along with her ex-husband Vince McMahon.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

