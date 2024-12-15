Video: MJF and Big Boom AJ had a stare down

MJF and Big Boom AJ had a stare down at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling, during MJF vs. QT Marshall.

The referee was knocked down at one point during the match and Marshall tried to cheat, but he was stopped by AJ. This prompted MJF to get in AJ’s face, but the two simply had words before walking away. MJF then hit a stalling brainbuster on QT to get the three count.

MJF & BIG BOOM AJ JUST CAME FACE TO FACE IN FLORIDA! MJF here defeated QT Marshall tonight at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/w0CzTtssUe — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) December 16, 2024

