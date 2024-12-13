Long time wrestler finishing up with TNA, Shelton Benjamin on AEW’s fan reaction to his debut

– Rhino will have his last TNA match EVER against Ryan Nemeth as he has parted ways with TNA iMPACT

Rhino: “Tomorrow is my last day with TNA Wrestling. I am wrestling Ryan Nemeth. It will most likely be the last time EVER I will wrestle in a TNA ring. If you can make it to Center Stage in Atlanta, come and be part of this 5 year chapter of my life and our journey. Thank you to all of the amazing wrestling fans for your support. I’m not done wrestling, but TNA and I have parted ways.”

– While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Shelton Benjamin addressed how AEW fans reacted to his debut with the company…

“You know, having done this for so long — to this day, any time someone even recognizes me in the street, I’m honestly very flattered. So to have that reaction, especially [from] the AEW crowd, you know, being a quote-unquote ‘former WWE guy,’ I was humbled. I was overjoyed.

I was actually kind of worried about how the reaction would be. But like I said, the fans have stuck by me through thick and thin all these years. And it was very heartwarming is the best way I could put it. Because I really appreciate it, and I loved it, and I could rewatch that moment over and over and over.”

