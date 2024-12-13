Conflicting reports on Tessa Blanchard signing with TNA

Rumors are circulating about Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA Wrestling, with Dave Meltzer and Sean Ross Sapp providing insight. Meltzer reported, “The belief is Tessa Blanchard has signed here, which explains her not being in CMLL the last few weeks.” He added, “The belief is that she’ll debut in Atlanta, do a quick program with Jordynne Grace, with Grace then leaving for WWE when her current contract expires.” While he acknowledged this as the prevailing speculation, he confirmed, “I was told Blanchard having signed is confirmed.”

Sean Ross Sapp further commented on the situation, stating, “Regarding Tessa Blanchard, there was a lot of talent that got word she was signing with TNA this week.” However, he noted conflicting responses from within the company, explaining, “When I asked higher-ups and others, they claimed they didn’t know.” Additionally, Sapp mentioned internal friction, revealing, “I’m told Jordynne Grace had pushed back on working with her.”

This news points to Blanchard’s imminent return, but it also highlights potential challenges, particularly with Jordynne Grace reportedly hesitant about collaborating with her. While some confirmation of her signing exists, the situation appears to involve mixed reactions from talent and management within TNA.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter & Fightful

