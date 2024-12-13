Athena to represent ROH at Wrestle Dynasty in four-way women’s match

Ring of Honor’s pick for the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s cup will be the ROH Women’s champion Athena.

The qualifying match took place on last night’s ROH episode with a four-way match between Athena, Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, and Leyla Hirsch, with Athena pinning Red Velvet to secure her ticket to Tokyo.

AEW’s pick will be decided tomorrow on Collision with Willow Nightingale taking on Jamie Hayter.

Qualifying matches from CMLL and Stardom are also yet to be held.

All winners will face each other at the Tokyo Dome on January 5 and the winner receives a title shot of their choosing from any of the four participating promotions.

Fri Dec 20th | Hammerstein Ballroom@ManhattanCenter | #ROHFinalBattlehttps://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V#ROH Women's World Title

Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz It's a rematch from last years Final Battle! @BillieStarkz & @AthenaPalmer_FG clash once again for the ROH Women's World Title! pic.twitter.com/52nfToSuwE — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 13, 2024

