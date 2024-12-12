Logan Paul says he’s retired from wrestling (video), Undertakes says wrestlers don’t carry guns

Dec 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Logan Paul (via IMPAULSIVE) has claimed that he’s retired when asked about being at WrestleMania 41:

“I’m retired. I’m a dad, bro.”

The Undertaker feels happy that wrestling has “evolved” to the point that wrestlers don’t carry guns and knives in their bags.

“People called bullsh*t on me when I went on Rogan and told, back in the day, that people carried guns and knives in their bags… There wasn’t a TSA back then and we were in the car. I’m telling you man, it was a whole different ball game back then. It was the wild, wild west. I’m glad, I am so happy that the business has evolved to where it is now so guys don’t have to worry about it… You just didn’t mess with the people, there were fights but you just didn’t.”

(Source: Six Feet Under)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

One Response

  1. peter says:
    December 12, 2024 at 11:42 am

    thank god he’s “retired” good riddance to him Hope I never see him again.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gloria Barattini

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal