Logan Paul says he’s retired from wrestling (video), Undertakes says wrestlers don’t carry guns

– Logan Paul (via IMPAULSIVE) has claimed that he’s retired when asked about being at WrestleMania 41:

“I’m retired. I’m a dad, bro.”

Logan Paul gets asked if he’ll be at WrestleMania 41 “I’m retired. I’m a dad bro.” (Impaulsive) pic.twitter.com/55aeWS7Uaa — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 12, 2024

– The Undertaker feels happy that wrestling has “evolved” to the point that wrestlers don’t carry guns and knives in their bags.

“People called bullsh*t on me when I went on Rogan and told, back in the day, that people carried guns and knives in their bags… There wasn’t a TSA back then and we were in the car. I’m telling you man, it was a whole different ball game back then. It was the wild, wild west. I’m glad, I am so happy that the business has evolved to where it is now so guys don’t have to worry about it… You just didn’t mess with the people, there were fights but you just didn’t.”

(Source: Six Feet Under)

