WWE News and Notes

– The original WWE Headquarters in has been officially sold for $7.5 million, reports CT Insider. The building which sits in Stamford, CT was the home of WWE since 1985 until they purchased a new HQ, which opened in 2023. It was part of several huge moments, matches and memories through the years and is a staple of countless childhoods.

– Jeremy Borash was on commentary alongside Vic Joseph for the WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)’ match between Elijah Holyfield and Anthony Luke that was taped before last night’s episode of NXT, reports PWinsider. The ring announcer was SmackDown’s Alicia Taylor rather than NXT’s Mike Rome.

– Bronson Reed faces surgery for a suspected broken ankle after his cage dive with WWE forced to change plans for the massive star. And now it seems there won’t be any plans for Reed that involve WrestleMania in 2025. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE believes Bronson Reed will not be back for WrestleMania 41.

– Rey Fénix has deleted recent tweets criticizing AEW and alleging “inhumane” treatment and lack of medical assistance during an injury.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

