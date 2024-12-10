Smackdown’s viewership, Foley gives rapper his blessing to use the “Cactus Jack” name

– WWE Smackdown on December 6 averaged 1,494,000 viewers; 0.44 P18-49 rating.

– Mick Foley (via MuscleMan Malcom) says Rapper Travis Scott has his blessing to use the “Cactus Jack” name

“Hey look, anything that keeps the name going. You know, someone wants to Google Cactus Jack and Travis’s name is going to come up first, but mine’s going to be right behind that, so I don’t mind.

I know a lot of people do, but I don’t mind. Like, when I see the Mandible Claw being used on TV, whereas other wrestlers do mind, I don’t mind. If Travis Scott wants to bring a little more love to the name Cactus Jack, it’s fine because it trickles down to me eventually. It’s definitely a big compliment.”

