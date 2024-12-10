Joey Janela issues statement regarding the Willie Mack/GCW/AEW situation

As previously noted, GCW says that AEW has withdrawn Willie Mack from their upcoming shows, impacting his scheduled appearances.

While AEW sources told Fightful They are deny pulling Mack from his GCW booking, with at least one reportedly communicating this to GCW.

However, GCW states they were informed that AEW talent relations encouraged Mack to decline the booking.

Joey Janela From GCW has issued a statement on X about the situation …

Scaring & threatening talent that there may or may not consequences if they obligate to the bookings THE WEEK OF THE SHOWS, is worse than actually even pulling them. Just pull them, stop with the manipulation & scare tactics, the talent relations over there need a long overdue… — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 10, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

