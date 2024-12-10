Joey Janela issues statement regarding the Willie Mack/GCW/AEW situation

Dec 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

As previously noted, GCW says that AEW has withdrawn Willie Mack from their upcoming shows, impacting his scheduled appearances.

While AEW sources told Fightful They are deny pulling Mack from his GCW booking, with at least one reportedly communicating this to GCW.

However, GCW states they were informed that AEW talent relations encouraged Mack to decline the booking.

Joey Janela From GCW has issued a statement on X about the situation …

One Response

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    December 10, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    You know its bad when Janela is the voice of reason.

