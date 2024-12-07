Former AEW wrestler signs with WWE, Gargano’s post Smackdown tweet, Chris Bey note, more

– Fightful reports that Penta El Zero Miedo has now officially been signed to the WWE.

– Johnny Gargano posted the following after winning the tag titles last night with partner Tommaso Ciampa…

We told you.. Whatever it takes. 2x WWE Tag Team Champions. ✌️#DIY pic.twitter.com/Gj05DlYGWV — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 7, 2024

– Tammy Lynn Sytch, who performed as Sunny, turns 52 in prison today. In 2022 she was involved in a car crash in Florida, that killed a 75-year-old man. Sytch is not scheduled to be released until 2039.

– People within wrestling feel that Chris Bey’s injury is “one of the worst in-ring injuries in some time.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

