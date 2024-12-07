Former AEW wrestler signs with WWE, Gargano’s post Smackdown tweet, Chris Bey note, more

Dec 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful reports that Penta El Zero Miedo has now officially been signed to the WWE.

Johnny Gargano posted the following after winning the tag titles last night with partner Tommaso Ciampa…

Tammy Lynn Sytch, who performed as Sunny, turns 52 in prison today. In 2022 she was involved in a car crash in Florida, that killed a 75-year-old man. Sytch is not scheduled to be released until 2039.

– People within wrestling feel that Chris Bey’s injury is “one of the worst in-ring injuries in some time.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

