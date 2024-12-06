WWE superstar set to undergo surgery, Wendi Richter considered for SNME

– Bronson Reed is set to undergo surgery next week after suffering an injury at Survivor Series, reports PWInsider. Reed is expected to be out of action and off WWE TV for at least the next 3-4 months.

– WWE announced the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event with an NBC/Peacock special that will air live on Saturday, December 14th. The belief is that WWE will treat the Saturday Night’s Main Event revival like a premium live event and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens has been confirmed as one of the matches.

During WrestleVotes Radio from Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the following was said in regards to which legends could be appearing on the show…

“We are also hearing that a source has confirmed to us that WWE has had initial discussions about bringing in specific legends to Saturday Night’s Main Event that will pay homage to the first ever Saturday Night’s Main Event episode, which took place in the same exact arena they will be at next Saturday night on Long Island close to 40 years ago. That first show took place on May 10, 1985. Specifically, we are hearing those names could include former WWF Women’s Champion Wendi Richter, who defeated the Fabulous Moolah that night, along with bringing in the two participants from the WWF Championship match that evening, which saw the immortal Hulk Hogan defeat Cowboy Bob Orton. It’s worth noting that Jimmy Hart is already booked for this show, as was reported elsewhere, which could indeed signal that the Hulkster isn’t that far behind. We are hearing that WWE has discussed calling in specific legends, not just the same old [names].”

