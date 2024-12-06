Video: Sonya Deville goes off about not being in the IC tournament

Dec 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Sonya Deville goes off about not being in the tournament to crown the first ever WWE Womens Intercontinental Champion. Throws shade at Dakota Kai. She would even get into it with some fans on Twitter! Defending her absence from when she was dealing with her stalker.

2 Responses

  1. Bestofbothworlds says:
    December 6, 2024 at 3:11 pm

    Shocked this didn’t turn into a video about her sexual orientation as everything always does with her

  2. USA #0 says:
    December 6, 2024 at 3:59 pm

    @Bestofbothworlds
    And, I’m sure that you would have made it into an issue about her sexual orientation as everything always does with you rightists.

