Video: Sonya Deville goes off about not being in the IC tournament

Sonya Deville goes off about not being in the tournament to crown the first ever WWE Womens Intercontinental Champion. Throws shade at Dakota Kai. She would even get into it with some fans on Twitter! Defending her absence from when she was dealing with her stalker.

I would post the rest of the video but I wouldn’t wanna get “in trouble” https://t.co/PTgwfoHGjf pic.twitter.com/SLph94QMNs — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 5, 2024

