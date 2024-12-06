New WWE reality show coming in 2025, note on the New Day heel turn

Dec 6, 2024

– Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods turning on Big E had been planned for months, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

When Odyssey Jones came in, they were going to tease issues with them not getting along but it would end up with Kingston and Woods going heel by choosing Jones and having him publicly replace E. But then Jones got fired.

– ‘WWE LFG’ (Legends & Future Greats) – a new WWE reality/competition show has been announced to be premiering in early 2025 on A&E.

The show will see WWE legends Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley and a returning Mickie James mentor aspiring wrestlers as they compete with WWE contracts on the line.

(source: The Wrap)

