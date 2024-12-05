Triple H promises more celebrity appearances on Raw, QT Marshall on his AEW role, Raw’s viewership

– Triple H has promised significantly more celebrity appearances during the RAW era on Netflix.

The deal between WWE and Netflix for RAW is currently for 10 years and begins on Jan 6, 2025 with some huge stars and surprises expected for the debut.

– Monday’s WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1,709,000 viewers

– QT Marshall wants to wrestle more but doesn’t have a wrestling contract as he works backstage for AEW, he also doesn’t want to ruin his current role.

Source: My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

