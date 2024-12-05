Stratus eyes dream match before retiring, Bischoff critical of a certain segment of fans

Dec 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Trish Stratus via TVInsider says she wants a dream match against Nia Jax before she retires from WWE

“Nia Jax, I’m so happy she came back to WWE. She has a great presence. She has been owning it. I really enjoy watching her.
I don’t think I could fully retire until I’m rag-dolled by her. Is that weird? Imagine that? Then I can retire.”

Eric Bischoff criticized certain segments of the audience, comparing them to parasites in a self-sustaining ecosystem. He specifically called out the AEW fan base and Dave Meltzer, labeling them as co-dependent and feeding off negativity.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Madusa

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal