Stratus eyes dream match before retiring, Bischoff critical of a certain segment of fans

— Trish Stratus via TVInsider says she wants a dream match against Nia Jax before she retires from WWE

“Nia Jax, I’m so happy she came back to WWE. She has a great presence. She has been owning it. I really enjoy watching her.

I don’t think I could fully retire until I’m rag-dolled by her. Is that weird? Imagine that? Then I can retire.”

– Eric Bischoff criticized certain segments of the audience, comparing them to parasites in a self-sustaining ecosystem. He specifically called out the AEW fan base and Dave Meltzer, labeling them as co-dependent and feeding off negativity.

Bottom feeders aren't the most discerning segment of the audience. But like the scummy, slimy, muck in your pool (or goldfish bowl) it has a life all its own. Parasites feed off other parasites. They have their own eco-system. Like the @aew fan base or @davemeltzerWON, they are… https://t.co/JG5iG4vLkO — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 5, 2024

