Hogan considered for SNME, Taz posts an update on his recovery, NXT’s viewership

Dec 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE has had initial discussions for bringing in specific legends for ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ 2024 next week.
Hulk Hogan is among the names that could be included.

Taz gives an update about the rehabilitation of his knee

– Tuesday’s NXT on CW averaged 593,000 viewers; 0.13 P18-49 rating

