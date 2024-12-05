Hogan considered for SNME, Taz posts an update on his recovery, NXT’s viewership

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE has had initial discussions for bringing in specific legends for ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ 2024 next week.

Hulk Hogan is among the names that could be included.

– Taz gives an update about the rehabilitation of his knee

I know a lot of u asked & have sent me good wishes in my rehabilitation of my knee… Just a quick update. It’s going really well! I’ve been training really hard at PT & my knee is healing/getting strong rapidly! — taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 5, 2024

– Tuesday’s NXT on CW averaged 593,000 viewers; 0.13 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

