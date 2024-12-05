Brody King accepts David Finlay’s open challenge, tag match added to next week’s Dynamite
– Pac and Jon Moxley vs Jay White and Orange Cassidy added to next week’s Dynamite..
WEDNESDAY, 12/11 in Kansas City, MO
8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on TBS@JonMoxley & @BASTARDPAC vs @JayWhiteNZ & @OrangeCassidy
With the rest of the Bang Bang Gang injured, Switchblade finds an ally in Cassidy to face The Death Riders! pic.twitter.com/1uTvNbaoSM
EXCLUSIVE: Brody King takes issue with @ClaudioCSRO's method for victory in their brutal battle in the C2, and he knows exactly who he needs to take it out on next!@Brodyxking pic.twitter.com/IezlZa0dFC
– David Finlay’s open challenge has been accepted by Brody King, who will meet him at Wrestle Dynasty
A message from the House of Black!@Brodyxking is answering @thedavidfinlay's open challenge for #wrestledynasty!#njpw #njwd pic.twitter.com/s3ZX2y8KP9
