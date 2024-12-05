Brody King accepts David Finlay’s open challenge, tag match added to next week’s Dynamite

– Pac and Jon Moxley vs Jay White and Orange Cassidy added to next week’s Dynamite..

#AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing

WEDNESDAY, 12/11 in Kansas City, MO

8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on TBS@JonMoxley & @BASTARDPAC vs @JayWhiteNZ & @OrangeCassidy With the rest of the Bang Bang Gang injured, Switchblade finds an ally in Cassidy to face The Death Riders! pic.twitter.com/1uTvNbaoSM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024

– AEW posted:

EXCLUSIVE: Brody King takes issue with @ClaudioCSRO's method for victory in their brutal battle in the C2, and he knows exactly who he needs to take it out on next!@Brodyxking pic.twitter.com/IezlZa0dFC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024

– David Finlay’s open challenge has been accepted by Brody King, who will meet him at Wrestle Dynasty

