Brody King accepts David Finlay’s open challenge, tag match added to next week’s Dynamite

Dec 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Pac and Jon Moxley vs Jay White and Orange Cassidy added to next week’s Dynamite..

– AEW posted:

– David Finlay’s open challenge has been accepted by Brody King, who will meet him at Wrestle Dynasty

