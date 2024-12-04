WWE will not change their TV rating when they move to Netflix

– WWE will not be changing their TV rating when they move to Netflix.

“We’re not changing the rating of our programming.

So there’s some online chatter about, ‘oh, it’s going to be R-rated, or for us old folks, X-rated.’ That’s definitely not happening,

It’s family-friendly, multi-generational, advertiser-friendly programming. It’s going to stay that way.”

– Nick Khan at yesterday’s event at Netflix HQ

source: Deadline

WWE Raw will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, starting from January 2025. pic.twitter.com/tfSzanQTvI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 23, 2024

