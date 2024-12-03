Kota Ibushi update, Vanessa Hudgens loves Rhea Ripley

– Vanessa Hudgens (via WWE IG) admits to having a huge crush on WWE star Rhea Ripley and says she’s her #1 fan …

“I love me some Rhea Ripley. I am her biggest fan, and I have the biggest girl crush on her! I could just watch her in the ring forever.”

– Kota Ibushi with an update on his health and when he possibly could be returning to AEW:

“My legs are at their limit and it could end at any time. I wanted to keep going before I can’t do it anymore. I’m really at the limit, but I want to contribute to the world of professional wrestling before I end my career, so I’m currently appearing in various places.

AEW will be issuing visas again from next year, but I feel like the Japanese pro wrestling world is somehow declining, so I want to help lift it up. That’s why I’m doing everything for free this time.”

(Source: Tokyo Sports)

