Update on Bronson Reed, decision behind Nakamura’s U.S. title victory

– According to Dave Meltzer, Shinsuke Nakamura’s United States Championship win at Survivor Series: WarGames has international implications. He stated “Shinsuke Nakamura’s U.S. title win was pushed big in NOAH because Nakamura vs. Ulka Sasaki will be on the NOAH 1/1 show at Budokan Hall.”

The decision to have Nakamura dethrone LA Knight was to showcase Nakamura’s status ahead of his high-profile NOAH match. Winning the U.S. Title at Survivor Series added even more star power to his name, elevating the stakes for his Budokan Hall showdown.

– Bronson Reed is now sporting a leg brace following his unfortunate injury at Survivor Series WarGames, reports PWInsider.

Reed has returned home to undergo medical testing and will not be at RAW this week as he is not currently traveling with WWE

The expected timetable for his return is unknown at this time and he is out of action indefinitely.

