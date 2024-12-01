Survivor Series injuries

Dec 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Fightful reports Bronson Reed suffered an injury to one of, and possibly both, of his ankles on landing when he attempted the Tsnuami off the top of the cage.

Reed also required assistance to get to the back following the match.

– Jimmy Uso suffered a broken toe, in the aftermath of his cage splash during the Bloodline WarGames match.

– Sheamus reveals the aftermath of the damage he sustained in his unsuccessful attempt to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series WarGames.

