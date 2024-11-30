Notes from Triple H’s post Survivor Series press conference

Nov 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H is out last announcing a new Arena gate record at 17,828 which is WWE’s 63rd sellout of the year.

He then runs down everything that happened tonight. Emphasises how great the crowd was tonight and we should expect “great story telling like nothing on this planet, let’s just wait and see”.

Regarding a question on the WWE ID program Paul states, “the independent scene is a long hard road, we’re trying to make it easier”

Triple H said Bronson Reed is getting medical attention and will be “questionable” for the next few weeks after his big dive off the cage at #WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

