Triple H is a proud dad (photos), Heyman asked if he speaks to Lesnar

Nov 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Paul Heyman was asked if he speaks with Brock Lesnar these days:

“Based on both love and appreciation for the man, and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name Brock Lesnar.”

Triple H is a proud Papa as he shows off his daughters gains in the gym

