AEW’s Thunder Rosa says she had suicidal thoughts during her injury, but fought back and gained her confidence:

“I spoke about this very openly. I had suicidal thoughts for a long time, because, with all the layers that it had, not only it was the injury, I feel certain people didn’t give me the chance, and some of the fans just turned on me.

Comments that they were making, they were awful, like, ‘Go kill yourself. You don’t want to put people over.’ It hurt so bad that at times I couldn’t deal with it. I just couldn’t. I wanted to defend this title. I wanted to give my best, but I physically couldn’t do it. It just ate me, but I utilized the resources. I got physically stronger.

I stopped having pain, which allowed me to exercise, to allow me to get back in the ring. So little by little, I started gaining my confidence back. The injury really broke my spirit and everything that came with the injury, but I fought through it.”

(Source: AEW Unrestricted)

