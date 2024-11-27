The Undertaker on friends with different political views, Heyman on Lesnar’s WWE return

– The Undertaker expresses his enduring affection for Batista and Mick Foley despite their political differences.

“I don’t care what your politics are…you’re wrong…but I still love you”

– Paul Heyman comments on when Brock Lesnar will finally make his return to WWE

“It’s funny, when people ask me about that… Brock Lesnar doesn’t like me discussing anything about his life that is off-camera. If I do speak to Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. If I don’t speak with Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private.

I don’t really put any thought into him returning to WWE at this time because it’s not a subject that is going to resolve itself by Survivor Series or by the end of the year, therefore it is not on the radar of things to address.”

source: Paul Heyman via CBS Sports

