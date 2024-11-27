The Hardy Boys staying with TNA, Zachary Wentz on Gigi Dolin’s NXT return

– TNA announced:

BREAKING: As first reported by @SInow, The Hardys have re-signed with TNA! FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/FKgDNsqNGZ pic.twitter.com/cSc5Lreahk — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 27, 2024

– Zachary Wentz has commented on fianceé Gigi Dolin’s big return from injury on NXT…

SHE’S BACK!!!!!

I’m so happy man! She worked so hard to get back after the injury and now it all payed off!

She’s a damn superstar!

I love you @gigidolin_wwe https://t.co/IQJcIlPGOD — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) November 27, 2024

