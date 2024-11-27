Roman Reigns confirms he’ll appear on Raw’s Netflix debut, Lawlor vs. Thatcher, CJ Perry note

— Roman Reigns (via SI) confirms he will be a part of RAW’s big debut on Netflix on January 6th…

“I’m on the RAW premiere. I don’t think I can share too much more than that at this point…we haven’t scheduled my exact dates for going into WrestleMania from Rumble forward, but that is definitely a topic that has to be addressed.”

— CJ Perry asked fans on IG if they want to see ‘Lana’ return to Netflix Raw

– Major League Wrestling announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

