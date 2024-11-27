Matt Cardona on Ricky Stark’s being pulled from GCW appearances, Rocky Romeo note

– Rocky Romero says it “makes sense” for companies such as AEW, NJPW and CMLL to partner together due to WWE getting “bigger and bigger” post TKO merger:

“Another part of the big picture is WWE is a massive company and they’re only getting bigger and bigger now with the merger.

“So for the rest of us who are outside of that WWE bubble it makes sense to work together and kind of have this union between these companies who that have been around for 50+ years, like New Japan or CMLL and AEW has just been around for five years, but has in five years done some tremendous, tremendous things in the world, you know? So I think it all makes sense. I feel like I do want to speak on this.”

(source: Fightful)

– Matt Cardona reacts to Ricky Starks being pulled from all further GCW appearances

I have used my creative control to get rid of this fake independent wrestler. https://t.co/lOZvxG1cJp — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 27, 2024

