Ricky Starks reveals he suffered a stinger during his last AEW match with FTR in March but has been fully healthy since, calling his extended time off a “mindf*ck.”:

“March was my last match. I’ve been home, I’ve been healthy. Never was injured. I did have a stinger. I got a stinger in that match against Top Flight in March. I got immediately checked out and everything was fine, but I was just concerned at the time.

So that happened and then I was just home and that’s kind of where it’s been at. I’ve just been home. It’s kind of a mindf*ck because I’m in my prime and it sucks when you’re on such a momentum, riding the wave and doing work and doing stuff, and then to just be at home for so long, you’re kind of like, whoa. It kind of throws it off y’know?

I am not meant to be at home. I’m not meant to be a homebody in this current phase in my life. I’m not meant to be just chilling at home and not doing the thing that I’ve been busting my ass to do for the past 13 years.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

