Ricky Starks and Matt Cardona notes

– Ricky Starks says he has “speculations” about why he’s been off AEW television since March but lacks a “definitive answer.”:

“I could have 1,000 theories about what’s really going on. The fact of the matter is that if I don’t have a definitive answer, I can’t just make up an answer for people and just assume.

Would I love to know the exact reason? For sure. Do I have speculations about why? Absolutely. But that does nothing to speak on things that I speculate, does nothing for the situation.“

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Matt Cardona suggested that a match with Ricky Starks is unlikely since Starks works for AEW, which also has events on Saturdays.

This match likely won’t happen because Ricky works for a great organization that also runs Saturdays. https://t.co/xvXjKIVOgY — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 25, 2024

