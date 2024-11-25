Rikishi likes Bronson Reed added to New Bloodline story, KO receiving backstage praise

– While speaking on his Off The Top Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi gave his thoughts on Bronson Reed being added to The New Bloodline ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

He said:

“I think he’s a good addition. I think the Uce comes from out there from New Zealand or Australia or somewhere. He knows Jacob well from the independent circuit. So I think there’s already a relationship there. I think it’ll be a good fit for Bronson into the new crew, but we’ll see. He’s a powerhouse, he’s light on his feet, very agile for a big man, very athletic. Bronson looks like he can hold his own.”

– Kevin Owens has been receiving huge praise within WWE for his promos and his work with Cody Rhodes.

It was noted that the company has been very impressed with Owen’s and his ability to generate significant buzz as of late for the upcoming Cody Rhodes Vs Kevin Owens match which is expected to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec 14

(Source: Fightful)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

