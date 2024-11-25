Mercedes Moné and Kris Statlander receive praise for their AEW Full Gear match

– According to PWInsider, there was a lot of praise backstage in AEW for how well Mercedes Moné and Kris Statlander clicked in the ring at Full Gear PPV.

– Statlander reflects on the match she had with Mercedes Mone at last night’s Full Gear…

May not have come out of #AEWFullGear the 2x TBS Champion, but still the champion of your hearts. Thanks for making every night feel like it’s Staturday Night pic.twitter.com/kCvYfquWlX — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) November 24, 2024

