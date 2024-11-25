Julia Hart received praise from Jim Ross, Amir Khan reveals his interest in joining WWE

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) praises AEW star Julia Hart ahead of her return:

“The Julia Hart vignette was excellent, and I’m a big fan of hers too. She’s adorably evil. And very, very talented. Has great crowd psychology and facial expressions. She can tell you a great story while looking into her pretty face. So good to see her getting back at it, 100% healthy.”

– While speaking during an interview with Prime Casino, Amir Khan revealed his interest in joining WWE. He talked about how he loved watching professional wrestling as a child when it was called WWF. Khan remembered pretending to do wrestling moves like choke slams with his friends before starting his boxing career. He said WWE is something he would be excited to try and would gladly take the opportunity if it came his way.

