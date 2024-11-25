Gable Steveson on the possibility of competing in MMA

Nov 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Gable Steveson commented on the possibility of competing in MMA, stating, “I’ve dipped and dabbed in MMA for a while now. After being in that camp with Jon Jones, that definitely put a major spark in me to go out there and do MMA.”

He added, “Not sure the promotion yet, but Jon definitely lit a fire under me and was like, ‘Hey, I think you should go back to wrestling, I think you should try MMA. We got a great team here if you want to join us.’” Steveson also expressed confidence in his potential, saying, “When I put on the gloves, everything felt like home base. With the wrestling, with the boxing work, with the jiu-jitsu, I feel like I could be very good really quick.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

