Rollins says Orton will return to WWE TV soon, “Speedball” Mike Bailey update

– Seth Rollins (via SI) says Randy Orton will be back on WWE TV soon and won’t be retiring just yet.

“Randy does not have a healthy spine. Obviously, he had surgery on it. Maybe last year, or 2 years ago now, I think, on his lower back.

So, hopefully, Randy is not too injured. He’ll be back soon. I promise. At some point. It’s not so serious that he has to retire. I don’t believe.”

— Speedball Mike Bailey is signed with TNA Wrestling through the end of the year. Despite this, he is done with the company and has already said his goodbyes.

AEW won’t be able to use Bailey until 2025 and he’s not planned for the Continental Classic.

