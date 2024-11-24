Moxley appears at Bloodsport, Stephane McMahon update, Lance Archer note

Nov 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWinsider reports that Stephanie McMahon was recently spotted at WWE HQ and could be returning to the company.

– Marina Shafir defeated Jody Threat at Bloodsport – Jon Moxley was in Marina’s corner.

– Lance Archer has announced that he’s partnering with Lions Pride Sports out of Bryan, TX with creating one lucky scholarship to one male or female for the LPS school for your chance to become a pro wrestler.

Email your chance to win:

Houston@lionsprideproductions.com

