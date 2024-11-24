Ludwig Kaiser makes surprise appearance at wXw event in Germany

Ludwig Kaiser returned to his home country of Germany and made a surprise appearance at the wXw event in Hamburg.

“Hamburg’s own son has returned,” screamed the commentator as Ludwig Kaiser’s name appeared on the big screen with fans going absolutely bananas.

Kaiser interrupted the wXw Unified champion Peter Tihanyi after his match, with fans chanting “Holy sh-t.” This is not the first time that Kaiser has appeared for wXw since joining WWE.

The WWE star is a former wXw Unified champion himself in the promotion he wrestled for five years before joining WWE.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

