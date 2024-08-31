Ludwig Kaiser answers LA Knight’s open challenge in his home country

Raw Superstar Ludwig Kaiser answered LA Knight’s open challenge on Smackdown last night for a crack at the United States title.

The German-born star received a thunderous ovation as you can expect from the Berlin crowd and despite Knight being super over, it was Kaiser who was treated as the babyface during the match. Before the match started, Kaiser vowed to change the name of the United States title to the European title if he won, but that was not meant to be as Kaiser lost thanks to a BFT.

Earlier in his promo, Knight was booed when he mentioned the United States title and the capital city of Washington, DC, and made a joke that people don’t have to boo that.

Prior to moving to WWE, Kaiser spent six years working for the German-based wXw as Axel Dieter Jr.

