Tony Khan says Jon Moxley is AEW’s greatest star, note on Dynamite’s viewership

– Tony Khan while speaking with CHGO Sports, said that Jon Moxley is the greatest star ever to perform in AEW.

“Jon Moxley is AEW’s greatest star ever. Jon Moxley’s the four-time world champion. At the beginning of the launch of AEW, we ended our first-ever show with Jon Moxley standing atop the poker chips at Double or Nothing, and it’s been that way since. He’s a four-time champion, he’s a force in AEW, and I really think that this match [against Orange Cassidy] is gonna be an awesome, awesome world title fight.”

– The Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander match on AEW Dynamite was the highest increase in viewership and 18-49 demo from one quarter hour to another.

