Tony Khan says Jon Moxley is AEW’s greatest star, note on Dynamite’s viewership

Nov 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan while speaking with CHGO Sports, said that Jon Moxley is the greatest star ever to perform in AEW.

“Jon Moxley is AEW’s greatest star ever. Jon Moxley’s the four-time world champion. At the beginning of the launch of AEW, we ended our first-ever show with Jon Moxley standing atop the poker chips at Double or Nothing, and it’s been that way since. He’s a four-time champion, he’s a force in AEW, and I really think that this match [against Orange Cassidy] is gonna be an awesome, awesome world title fight.”

– The Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander match on AEW Dynamite was the highest increase in viewership and 18-49 demo from one quarter hour to another.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    November 23, 2024 at 11:25 am

    Skewers in the head and looking like the Gobbledy Gooker. I will never be able to think of Moxley in any other way.
    Why isn’t anyone defending AEW anymore?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hikaru Shida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal