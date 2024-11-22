WWE’s top merchandise sellers, Cody Rhodes attends the Moana 2 world premiere, B-Fab note

– WWE officially announced Cody Rhodes & Liv Morgan as the #1 Men’s & Women’s merchandise sellers of 2024.

– Speaking of Cody, Rhodes attended the Moana 2 world premiere in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Cody Rhodes at the Moana 2 Premier! pic.twitter.com/slyCwMO1GH — #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) November 22, 2024

Nick Khan, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins y Becky Lynch están en Hawaii en representación de la WWE para la premier de Moana II. pic.twitter.com/4DrBeVvGg7 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 22, 2024

– Happy birthday to…

