Saraya taking a break from the ring, Booker T would be honored to face Trick Williams

– Saraya announces break from AEW and upcoming role as ‘Catfish’ co-host

| Update: The reason Saraya has not been on the AEW program is because she is taking some time off to do other stuff but she will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/zu70zRdAEC — Saraya Universe (@SarayaUniverse) November 21, 2024

Saraya says, “I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again. I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back,” while attending the American Reality TV Awards. She also revealed, “I’m actually going to be co-hosting Catfish soon. I already filmed the episode with Nev a few months ago. That should be fun.”

(Source: The Buzz)

– While speaking during his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, Booker T was asked who he would want to face if he ever had one last match. His choice was none other than Trick Williams. Booker stated that he love to step in the ring with Trick to teach him some proper techniques and showcase the art of wrestling. While he praised Trick’s style and rhythm, he mentioned there are still a few things to improve.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

