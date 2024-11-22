Khan says “thousands” of tickets sold from Grand Slam: Australia

The upcoming Grand Slam: Australia show has kinda taken a back seat and certainly you don’t hear AEW boasting about it too much online, unlike previous stadium shows.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the show yesterday during his Full Gear media call with wrestling reporters where he said that the company already sold “thousands” of tickets for the show, but failed short in giving any real update.

The Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane holds over 50,000 fans but judging from the seating chart online, the “thousands” of tickets sold as said by Khan could be in the low thousands and the event could very well be in trouble since it’s set for February.

Khan did say that due to the time difference between Brisbane and the United States, it would be hard to sell this on pay-per-view and hinted that the show could be just a Max special.

The usual outlets who do ticket number estimates have also failed to compile a preliminary count on ticket sales, furthermore suggesting that the show is struggling in sales.

Tickets are available from Ticketek.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

