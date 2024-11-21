Update on Raw on Netflix, WWE’s interest in Jake Paul, Logan Paul attacks BBC (video), and more

Nov 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Netflix confirms what will be available to international markets when WWE moves to the platform in 2025:

• Weekly episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT
• All WWE PPV’s such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble
• Select programming and historic PPV’s from the archive

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE has notable interest in a Jake Paul appearance at a PLE sometime in 2025.

Logan Paul took to social media:

– The legends are coming to Ohio…

