Update on Raw on Netflix, WWE’s interest in Jake Paul, Logan Paul attacks BBC (video), and more

– Netflix confirms what will be available to international markets when WWE moves to the platform in 2025:

• Weekly episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT

• All WWE PPV’s such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble

• Select programming and historic PPV’s from the archive

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE has notable interest in a Jake Paul appearance at a PLE sometime in 2025.

– Logan Paul took to social media:

Logan Paul attacks BBC for PED*PHILIA connections. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jHMpIr7QGI — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 21, 2024

– The legends are coming to Ohio…

