Tony Khan on the decision to make Chris Jericho ROH Champion

Tony Khan explains the decision to make Chris Jericho the ROH World Champion and how it relates to potential media rights for ROH:

“Chris Jericho’s one of the biggest names in AEW. He’s now a nine-time world champion, and any championship he holds he adds credibility to it.

“I love working with Chris and I think Chris is one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling, so absolutely it adds a lot of prestige to Ring of Honor having Chris Jericho as the world champion.

“And I think it does speak to the ability of Ring of Honor to not only feature top stars in the company, but also the potential for media rights excitement around ROH, and there definitely has been some.

“We’ve had some serious interest in ROH and Chris Jericho as world champion can only help.”

(AEW Full Gear media call)

