Tony Khan comments on the new WWE ID program

AEW CEO Tony Khan comments on the WWE ID program:

“It will be interesting to see the first time we have a talent that is under one of those (WWE ID deals) that we bring in. I’m not completely sure how those deals are going to work. I’ve heard some stuff about there being matching rights with the people that have signed them, which would be an interesting thing.

“I have some thoughts on it, but I will reserve my judgment until I actually test such a mechanism. I only know what I’ve read about them, but it’s interesting.

“I think for us, we have a great roster right now of wrestlers spanning all ages, from very very young wrestlers to decades of experience. And identifying young talent is really important to us, so it’s something to continue looking at.

“We bring a lot of top young wrestlers into AEW and Ring of Honor, and so far it has not been a major conflict with any of those talents being signed elsewhere and it impeding their ability to work with us, but it’d be interesting to see how that goes in the coming future.”

(source: AEW Full Gear media call)

