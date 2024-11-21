Tony Khan asked about Toni Storm’s future

Tony Khan’s full response to Toni Storm recently claiming she’s retiring from wrestling:

“I think that reports of her demise have been greatly exaggerated. I still expect Toni Storm will have a great wrestling career, but she’s really struggling, clearly, with what’s happened.

“She lost the world title, she lost her protege, and I think she feels like she’s lost everything, and now she’s lost. And I hope that Toni Storm can find herself and come back to us here in AEW, because Timeless Toni Storm’s a great part of AEW, definitely.”

(source: AEW Full Gear media call)

