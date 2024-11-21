Linda McMahon issues statement on Secretary of Education nomination

After the official announcement from President-elect Trump to nominate Linda McMahon the new Secretary of Education, McMahon issued a statement thanking her boss.

“Thank you Mr. President for your trust in me to serve as Secretary of Education and I am hopeful of Senate confirmation. I am deeply honored and humbled for this opportunity and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure every student has access to a quality education,” McMahon wrote in the statement published on X.

“I’ve witnessed the transformative power of education, both in the classroom and also in apprenticeship programs. All students should be equipped with the necessary skills to prepare them for a successful future,” she continued. “I look forward to working collaboratively with students – educators – parents and communities to strengthen our educational system; ensuring every child regardless of their demographics is prepared for a bright future.”

This is the second cabinet position for McMahon after she served as the Administrator of the SBA in Trump’s first term.

Her nomination has already raised many eyebrows, with the largest union of teachers calling on the Senate to block her nomination as she is not qualified for the job.

