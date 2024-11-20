Khan interested in bringing AEW to Mexico, match set for next week’s Dynamite

Tony Khan is planning to bring AEW to Mexico for the first time and possibly at Arena Mexico. https://t.co/q71RBOKoYP pic.twitter.com/Ol1q1W5jwW — gifadamus.bsky.social (@istomatoafruit) November 20, 2024

– Tony Khan says he has plans to bring AEW to Mexico, possibly to Arena Mexico.

“I can’t wait to eventually bring AEW for the first time ever to Mexico. Sooner or later, absolutely it has to happen. If I can go anywhere in Mexico, and work with anyone, I would love to go to Arena Mexico and work with CMLL. I think Salvador would be open to having us there.”

(via Q101Chicago)

– Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH World Title is made official for next week

It's time to put pen to paper for the #ROH World Title match next week with the champ….wait what?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @IAmJericho | #TomohiroIshii pic.twitter.com/r0QT4B5wV9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 21, 2024

